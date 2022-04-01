Will Smith resigns from Academy following backlash over Chris Rock slap

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7news.com/video/embed/?pid=11688489" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> The best actor winner for "King Richard" apologized to Chris Rock in an Instagram post for slapping the comedian onstage at the 2022 Oscars.

LOS ANGELES -- Will Smith has resigned from the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences as he faces possible punishment over slapping Chris Rock at the Oscars.Smith released the following statement Friday afternoon:The news comes just two days after the Academy's leadership board met to start disciplinary proceedings against Smith for violations against the group's standard of conduct.The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, founded in 1927, is the world's preeminent movie-related organization made up of more than 10,000 accomplished individuals working in cinema, according to the Academy's website. The organization recognizes excellence in the art of motion pictures.David Rubin, President of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, said in a statement Friday afternoon:"We have received and accepted Mr. Will Smith's immediate resignation from the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences. We will continue to move forward with our disciplinary proceedings against Mr. Smith for violations of the Academy's Standards of Conduct, in advance of our next scheduled board meeting on April 18."On Sunday, Smith strode from his front-row Dolby Theatre seat on to the stage and smacked Rock, who had made a joke at the expense of Smith's wife, Jada Pinkett Smith. Moments later, he went on to win the best actor award for his role in "King Richard."Rock, who was about to present Oscar for best documentary, declined to file charges when asked by police. He has only briefly addressed the attack publicly, saying at one comedy concert in Boston this week that he was still "kind of processing what happened."Smith shocked the theater crowd and viewers at home when he took the stage after Rock joked: "Jada, I love you. 'G.I. Jane 2,' can't wait to see it."Pinkett Smith, who suffers from the hair loss condition alopecia, had a closely shaved head similar to that of Demi Moore in the original movie.