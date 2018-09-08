EARTHQUAKE

Magnitude 2.8 earthquake strikes near Oakland, USGS reports

A 2.8 magnitude earthquake struck near Oakland Saturday afternoon, according to the USGS (KGO-TV)

OAKLAND, Calif. --
A magnitude 2.8 earthquake centered near Oakland struck around 1:07 p.m. today, according to the United States Geological Survey.

The earthquake was centered 1.5 miles northeast of Oakland, according to John Bellini, a geophysicist with the USGS.

No injuries were reported. By 1:45 p.m., 377 people had gone to the USGS site and reported feeling the quake.

RELATED: 3.3 magnitude earthquake strikes near Crockett, jolts Bay Area residents

"People are going to feel the earthquake in the epicentral area and near it, but you need something in the 4 (magnitude) area or larger range for it to cause injuries or damage," Bellini said.

BART is experiencing a 10-15 minute slowdown because inspectors needed to look at the tracks to make sure the quake didn't cause any damage, transit officials said.

Trains were running at reduced speeds completing track inspections, and now there is a residual delay, according to BART officials.

