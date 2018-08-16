Man accused in deadly I-80 accident in Fairfield posts bail

(Left) Accident scene in Fairfield, California and (right) book photo of Sean Walker. (Solano County Sheriff's Office/KGO-TV)

FAIRFIELD, Calif. (KGO) --
The man accused of driving recklessly on I-80 in Fairfield and killing two people has posted bail.

Sean Matthew Walker had been scheduled for a 1:30 p.m. court appearance in Solano County before he posted bail. The Solano County Sheriff's Office has released a booking photo of Walker.

Booking photo of Sean Walker



Authorities say Walker hit CHP Officer Kirk Griess and Jaime Manuel in Fairfield last Friday. Both Griess and Manuel died.

Solano County officials say Walker was driving recklessly at a high speed. They also say they have evidence that Walker was distracted by his phone at the time of the collision.

"The message needs to be sent, your actions have consequences when you make a call or answer a text, lives are at stake," said CHP Captain Mark Headrick.


Walker could face nearly eight years in prison if convicted.

A GoFundMe page has been set up to help Manuel's family with expenses.

The CHP credit union has set up a fund for Griess' family.
