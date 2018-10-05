KEITH GREEN

Man accused in high-profile Hillsborough murder case released from custody

Olivier Adella is pictured.

By
HILLSBOROUGH, Calif. (KGO) --
A high-profile murder case on the Peninsula took a turn on Friday. One of the accused men in the 2016 killing of Keith Green was released from custody following a hearing.

Olivier Adella struck a deal to testify against two other suspects involved in Green's death -- Tiffany Li of Hillsborough, who is the mother of Green's two children, and another man, Kaveh Bayat.

Adella walked away a free man. His murder charges were dropped after he agreed to testify against Li and her boyfriend at the time, Bayat. Both are being charged with the shooting death of Green.

EXCLUSIVE: Suspect in Millbrae man's murder cuts deal with prosecutors

Adella had pleaded no contest to accessory after the fact. "In this case, not the killing of the victim but instead taking the body afterwards and taking it up to Sonoma County and attempting to dump it there," said San Mateo Co. District Attorney Steve Wagstaffe.

Green's body was found off the side of the road in Sonoma County in May 2016.

Under California law, Adella has served his time - a year and a half of a maximum three-year sentence.

TIMELINE: Peninsula murder mystery: Death of Millbrae resident Keith Green

"And he has done that, he has been in custody of this jail for over one and a half years and, therefore, we arrived at the conclusion that he would be released from custody," Wagstaffe said.

Under the conditions of his release, he must stay in contact with the court and must be available to the DA's office at any time.

EXCLUSIVE: Allegations of witness tampering in Hillsborough murder case

Adella is expected to testify sometime in August of 2019. The delay is due to a request by the attorneys for Li, who is said to be undergoing breast cancer treatment.

The case has gained national attention because Li was released after posting a $64 million bail - the highest in San Mateo County and the eighth highest in the country. She has to wear an ankle monitor and is only allowed to leave the home to receive medical treatment.

ABC7 News has found out that the second defendant, Bayat, will have a hearing in about two weeks to ask that his bail amount be reduced. The DA says his office will object to that request.

Get the latest on the high-profile case here
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
murdercourt casehomicidehomicide investigationtrialsan mateo countyKeith Greenmurder for hireinvestigationarrestcourtHillsboroughRedwood City
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Trial delayed in high-profile Hillsborough murder case
EXCLUSIVE: Hillsborough mansion murder defendant speaks in I-Team interview
VIDEO: Hillsborough kidnapping cold case suspect arrives at SFO
Bay Area murder suspect released after posting bail
EXCLUSIVE: Hillsborough murder suspect posts $60M in property for bail
EXCLUSIVE: Hillsborough murder suspect attempts to post $35M in property for bail
KEITH GREEN
TIMELINE: Murder case of Millbrae man Keith Green's
Cancer diagnosis delays murder trial for wealthy Peninsula heiress
Trial delayed in high-profile Hillsborough murder case
EXCLUSIVE: Allegations of witness tampering in Hillsborough murder case
More Keith Green
Top Stories
Blue Angels soar over San Francisco for Fleet Week
Meet the Bay Area artist behind the Time cover of Christine Blasey Ford
Fleet Week and Hardly Strictly take San Francisco by storm
SCHEDULE: SF Fleet Week 2018
Lawsuit alleges LaCroix contains cockroach insecticide ingredient
The North Bay Wildfires: One Year Later
Several suspects sought in Alamo home invasion robbery
New street closure announced as officials prepare to fix SF transit center
Show More
Big rig carrying 27 tons of concrete sand overturns on I-680
FINNEY'S FRIDAY FREE STUFF: Grand National Rodeo, Contra Costa Home & Garden Show
Cirque Du Soleil performers scale Space Needle
2-year-old dies after wind gust blows over bounce pad
Nonprofit raises nearly $34 million to help North Bay wildfire victims
More News