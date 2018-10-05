HILLSBOROUGH, Calif. (KGO) --A high-profile murder case on the Peninsula took a turn on Friday. One of the accused men in the 2016 killing of Keith Green was released from custody following a hearing.
Olivier Adella struck a deal to testify against two other suspects involved in Green's death -- Tiffany Li of Hillsborough, who is the mother of Green's two children, and another man, Kaveh Bayat.
Adella walked away a free man. His murder charges were dropped after he agreed to testify against Li and her boyfriend at the time, Bayat. Both are being charged with the shooting death of Green.
EXCLUSIVE: Suspect in Millbrae man's murder cuts deal with prosecutors
Adella had pleaded no contest to accessory after the fact. "In this case, not the killing of the victim but instead taking the body afterwards and taking it up to Sonoma County and attempting to dump it there," said San Mateo Co. District Attorney Steve Wagstaffe.
Green's body was found off the side of the road in Sonoma County in May 2016.
Under California law, Adella has served his time - a year and a half of a maximum three-year sentence.
TIMELINE: Peninsula murder mystery: Death of Millbrae resident Keith Green
"And he has done that, he has been in custody of this jail for over one and a half years and, therefore, we arrived at the conclusion that he would be released from custody," Wagstaffe said.
Under the conditions of his release, he must stay in contact with the court and must be available to the DA's office at any time.
EXCLUSIVE: Allegations of witness tampering in Hillsborough murder case
Adella is expected to testify sometime in August of 2019. The delay is due to a request by the attorneys for Li, who is said to be undergoing breast cancer treatment.
The case has gained national attention because Li was released after posting a $64 million bail - the highest in San Mateo County and the eighth highest in the country. She has to wear an ankle monitor and is only allowed to leave the home to receive medical treatment.
ABC7 News has found out that the second defendant, Bayat, will have a hearing in about two weeks to ask that his bail amount be reduced. The DA says his office will object to that request.
Get the latest on the high-profile case here