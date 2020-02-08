Man arrested after 4-year-old Richmond boy dies in hit-and-run

By Cornell Barnard
RICHMOND, Calif. (KGO) -- The suspect of a hit and run in Richmond turned himself in on Saturday evening around 7 p.m., according to Richmond Police Department.

RPD traffic officers identified and arrested the driver of the blue Ford Explorer and the vehicle has also been located, officials say.

This comes after the unthinkable happened on Friday. Richmond Police say a hit-and-run driver struck 4-year-old Hector as the family was getting out of their car near their home on Coalinga Avenue.

"He didn't help, he ran away, I saw my son on the floor," said Jaiane Carreiro through a translator.



Neighbor Quincy McCrary witnessed the incident.

"I looked up and heard a bang, the car came to a stop, I looked up and made eye contact with him," said McCrary.

RELATED: Authorities recover vehicle involved in Oakland hit-and-run that killed mother of 7, suspect at large

"You took an innocent life, if you stopped to help, he could be with me now, alive," she said.

Richmond police thank the community who assisted in making the arrest possible after posting a description of the suspect's vehicle on Facebook for help in locating the suspect.

In the meantime, neighbors on Coalinga Avenue say cars drive too fast, and they are urging city officials to install speed bumps.
