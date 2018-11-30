Man arrested for DUI may have had Tesla's Autopilot engaged, CHP says

A driver on the Peninsula is under arrest this morning suspected of DUI. The CHP is trying to figure out if that driver had his Tesla's Autopilot engaged while behind the wheel.The CHP said they spotted the grey Model S driving around 70 mph at 3:37 a.m. When the CHP pulled up close to the vehicle, they said it looked like the driver passed out at the wheel.The CHP said they tried to pull the car over, but the driver still appeared passed out. The CHP was able to get another CHP to get in front of Tesla and slow it down.The Tesla eventually stopped at a gas station in Palo Alto. The driver was given a field sobriety test and arrested, according to authorities.The CHP said they suspect the car was in Autopilot, but need to investigate.