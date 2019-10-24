Kincade Fire

Kincade Fire: Sonoma County resident describes evacuation and expresses hope home survived

SONOMA COUNTY, Calif. (KGO) -- As crews continued battling the explosive Kincade Fire in Sonoma County, evacuee Tom Cardoza spoke to ABC7 News at the Healdsburg Community Center where he, along with wife, waited to find out if their home survived.

The couple lives northeast of Healdsburg, off Pine Flat Road and Red Winery Road.

Cardoza says he was on his quad on Pine Flat Road, trying to get a closer look at the fire when he realized they needed to evacuate.

"Here comes all the sheriffs, they were going door to door, house to house," said Cardoza. "They were really (saying) 'get out now! Grab your keys and dogs and go.'"

Cardoza is worried about their property.

"Our good friend did lose their house by the casino," he said. "It's pretty upsetting."

Cardoza hopes their home is still there.

"Hopefully, there's a lot of helicopters and airplanes doing their thing, saving us, "said Cardoza. "It's going to a long day."

