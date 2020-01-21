Man dies after being shot in Palo Alto parking lot

PALO ALTO, Calif. (KGO) -- One person was killed after being shot in a business parking lot in Palo Alto overnight.

Palo Alto police said the victim, a man, was shot in the abdomen in the parking lot of a business near San Antonio and Leghorn roads shortly after 3 a.m.



Police also confirm that the victim managed to call 911 for help. He was conscious and breathing when police arrived on scene.

Police say the victim died from his injuries after undergoing surgery.

One lane of eastbound traffic on San Antonio Road was blocked off as police continued to conduct their investigation.

No arrests have been made and, at this time, no motive is known.

A $20,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of the suspect(s) is being offered by Mothers Against Murder.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call our 24-hour dispatch center at 650-329-2413.
