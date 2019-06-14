Man pleads no contest in Sonoma County murders

JENNER, Calif. (KGO) -- Shaun Gallon pleaded no contest Thursday to charges that he murdered a young couple on a Sonoma County beach.

Prosecutors will not seek the death penalty against Shaun Gallon as part of a plea deal.

He'll likely receive a sentence of three consecutive life terms in prison.

Detectives say Gallon confessed to killing Jason Allen and Lindsay Cutshall while they slept on the beach in Jenner back in 2004, and provided information that only the killer would know.

Gallon also admitted to shooting and killing his brother in 2017.
