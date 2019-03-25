Crime & Safety

Man shot in downtown Walnut Creek, suspect remains at-large

Scene of shooting in Walnut Creek, California on Sunday, March 24, 2019.

WALNUT CREEK, Calif. -- A man was shot in downtown Walnut Creek on Sunday night, according to police.

The shooting is believed to have occurred at the Union Bank in downtown Walnut Creek around 9:58 p.m., according to Sgt. Holley Connors, but the circumstances that led to the shooting are still under investigation.

The victim walked into Kaiser's Walnut Creek Medical Center with a gunshot wound to his back and suffered injuries not considered life-threatening, Connors said. There are no suspects in custody.

Police will release more details later Monday morning.
