HATE CRIME

Man who harassed woman for Puerto Rican flag shirt charged with hate crime

Mia Irizarry took this video of a man she says harassed her for wearing a shirt with the Puerto Rican flag, saying it was un-American. (WLS)

COOK COUNTY, Ill. --
The man seen in a viral video harassing a woman for wearing a Puerto Rican flag shirt has been charged with a hate crime.

RELATED: Illinois woman harassed for Puerto Rico flag shirt, officer who didn't help put on desk duty

The Cook County State's Attorney's Office said Timothy Trybus, 62, has been charged with two counts of felony hate crime. He had previously be charged with misdemeanor assault for the incident.

Trybus was caught on camera last month verbally harassing Mia Irizarry in the Forest Preserves of Cook County in June. The video shows him approaching her, asking why she is wearing a v-neck Puerto Rican flag shirt with the words "Puerto Rico" written below the neckline.

Trybus is then seen asking her if she's an American saying, "Are you a citizen? Are you a United States citizen?"

Irizarry is heard telling Trybus that Puerto Rico is part of the United States as he approaches her multiple times.

Irizarry can be heard asking a park police officer for help, and telling him she is uncomfortable. The officer is seen walking away.

RELATED: 911 call confirms 'Permit Patty' called police on girl selling water

As Trybus continues to harass her, other officers arrived and a female police officer finally steps in on behalf of Irizarry.

The officer, identified by authorities as Patrick Connor, resigned Wednesday night. He was supposed to face a disciplinary hearing Thursday.
