Man with 'dim view of women' arrested on new shooting charge

The man who claimed self-defense after confessing to shooting at a Katy mother went before a judge overnight on a new charge.Nicholas D'Agostino, 29, faces a new charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon stemming from an incident that happened in March. This comes days after he was released on a $75,000 bond.From behind bars, D'Agostino confessed to being involved in five previous incidents in which he allegedly opened fire at other people. The recent arrest came after one of the victims who saw coverage of D'Agostino's arrest came forward.In the March case, a woman was shot in the arm as she was leaving a gas station along the Katy Freeway. Authorities say D'Agostino confessed to the shooting, but said he did it because the woman was swerving her vehicle at him and he felt he needed to stop the threat.A Harris County Sheriff's deputy investigating the incidents described D'Agostino as having a "very dim view of women."According to court documents, D'Agostino posted rants on Facebook about female motorists, calling them incompetent. He added that he feels their sole purpose is to give birth to male children.Last month D'Agostino was arrested for shooting at a woman's vehicle and claimed it was self-defense.Prosecutors believe he is a threat to the community, especially female drivers in the Katy area. He's accused of randomly selecting female drivers and firing into their cars.D'Agostino was originally arrested following the July 10 shooting of a woman while driving down South Mason Road in Katy.According to deputies, he claimed the victim swerved in his lane twice. He fired a gun at the woman's vehicle, calling it "self-defense.""It was vehicular manslaughter," D'Agostino he told Eyewitness News without apology during a jailhouse interview last month. "It's almost happened to me before."The victim, who did not want to be identified, told ABC13 the bullet from the shooting was lodged just millimeters from her heart.The victim said she only realized she had been hit by the bullet after parking at the car wash. The bullet went through her arm and became lodged in her chest.Friday morning, Eyewitness News spoke with the victim's husband who said that his wife is terrified of D'Agostino getting out of jail.D'Agostino's bond for his case in March was revoked, and now his bond is set at $200,000 for each charge, making it $400,000. He is due back in court in September.