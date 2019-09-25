Man with machete arrested after attack in Oakland

OAKLAND, Calif. -- A man armed with a machete was arrested after attacking someone Wednesday morning in Oakland, police said.
The suspect, whose name has not been released, was arrested shortly after 7 a.m. after the attack in the area of West MacArthur Boulevard and Broadway, Oakland police wrote on Twitter.
Police did not say what injuries the victim suffered. More details about the case were not immediately available.
