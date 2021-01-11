  • Watch Now

Meet the godfather of lowrider bikes

ByJessica Dominguez via Localish logo
Tuesday, December 22, 2020
The godfather of lowrider bikes lives in Compton
These are not your average bikes!

What looks like an old, rundown building on the outside... is secretly awesome on the inside! Hidden in plain sight on the corner of a frontage road in Compton, you'll find Manny's Bike Shop, along with Manny Silva, the "Godfather of Lowrider Bikes."

Epitomizing West Coast culture, these elaborate chrome-embellished two-wheelers are custom-built behind closed doors by Manny with hydraulics and can cost up to $15,000. Manny started fixing bikes as a 10-year-old in Mexico, to help support his family. When he emigrated to the U.S. in 1973, Manny's Bike Shop in Compton was born!

