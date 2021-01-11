Meet the godfather of lowrider bikes

What looks like an old, rundown building on the outside... is secretly awesome on the inside! Hidden in plain sight on the corner of a frontage road in Compton, you'll find Manny's Bike Shop, along with Manny Silva, the "Godfather of Lowrider Bikes."

Epitomizing West Coast culture, these elaborate chrome-embellished two-wheelers are custom-built behind closed doors by Manny with hydraulics and can cost up to $15,000. Manny started fixing bikes as a 10-year-old in Mexico, to help support his family. When he emigrated to the U.S. in 1973, Manny's Bike Shop in Compton was born!

