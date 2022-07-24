Multiple people hurt in shooting in Marin City, sheriff's officials say

EMBED <>More Videos

ABC7 Bay Area 24/7 live stream

MARIN CITY, Calif. (KGO) -- Authorities are investigating a shooting in Marin City Sunday morning.

The video in the media player above is not related to the current story. The ABC7 News Bay Area 24/7 streaming channel allows you to see news throughout the day.

The shooting happened near Cole Drive. Marin County Sheriff's officials say there are multiple victims. Their status is unknown at this time.

Authorities are asking the public to avoid the area.



Stay with ABC7 News on this developing story.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
marinshootingmarin county
Copyright © 2022 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Oak Fire explodes to 14,281 acres, Newsom declares state of emergency
WHO declares monkeypox a global emergency
SF man serves up his last neighborhood pancake party
SF's Latinx population disproportionally impacted by monkeypox
Resolution announced for Bay Area high schoolers stuck in Prague
71-year-old man mauled to death by 7 dogs while walking to store
Cadillac's newly unveiled electric car expected to cost around $300K
Show More
Catholic hospitals' growth impacts reproductive health care
2 Americans dead in eastern Ukraine, officials confirm
Doctor: Biden likely has highly contagious COVID-19 strain
Man accused of murdering his wife while on their honeymoon in Fiji
Russia hits Ukraine's Black Sea port in wake of grain deal
More TOP STORIES News