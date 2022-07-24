Multiple people hurt in shooting in Marin City, sheriff's officials say

The video in the media player above is not related to the current story. The ABC7 News Bay Area 24/7 streaming channel allows you to see news throughout the day.
The shooting happened near Cole Drive. Marin County Sheriff's officials say there are multiple victims. Their status is unknown at this time.
Authorities are asking the public to avoid the area.
Deputies and fire personnel are on-scene of a shooting in the area of Cole Drive in Marin City with more than one victim. Victim status unknown at this time.— Marin County Sheriff (@MarinSheriff) July 24, 2022
*AVOID THE AREA*
More information to follow when available. Sgt Schneider available by cell phone. pic.twitter.com/ioZYjtE1Lf
