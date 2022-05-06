2 dead after plane crashes in Marin Headlands northwest of Golden Gate Bridge

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Two people are dead after a plane crashed in the Marin Headlands northwest of the Golden Gate Bridge on Friday afternoon, according to officials.

The Golden Gate National Park Service says an emergency beacon for a small aircraft was activated around 2:15 p.m.

Authorities responded to the scene and after a brief search, determined the crash site was on a "backcountry ridge" north of Conzelman Road, away from roads and trails.

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) says the plane was a single-engine Vans RV-10 and it crashed around 2:40 p.m.

RELATED: 75 years later, here's what we know about a mysterious Cold War plane crash in Marin Co.

The two people on board were pronounced dead on scene.

The FAA and National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) say they will investigate with the NTSB being in charge.

Fog is completely obscuring the area where the crash occurred but it's unclear at this time if weather played a factor in the incident.





