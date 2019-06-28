Masked men with rifles rob armored truck outside bank in Oakland

OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) -- In the East Bay, police are looking for two masked men who got away with a "considerable" amount of money after robbing an armored car in front of a Wells Fargo in the Foothill Square Shopping Center in Oakland.According to the risk management website for "Lowers and Associates," armored car robberies happen pretty often, almost every month in the U.S.However, the heist that happened just before 11 a.m. Thursday morning was the first armored vehicle robbery in Oakland since 2006, when a guard was killed and more than a $1 million was stolen by the two suspects.Those at neighboring businesses were perplexed and shocked.David Kim's parents own the dry cleaning business next to the Wells Fargo branch. He said one of his customers recounted witnessing what happened."He told me what he saw and what he experienced, and he said it was something literally just like a movie," says Kim.Police emphasized that the suspects did not attempt to enter the bank, nor do they believe the bank itself was targeted. The entire crime was executed within a matter of minutes and no injuries were reported.Officer Johnna Watson with the Oakland Police Department says this incident was calculated."It appears to be very specific to the armored car and the guard who would be transporting the cash. This was very focused."Oakland police and the FBI are now combing through evidence including surveillance video and interviewing witnesses. They ask if anyone saw what happened to please come forward.