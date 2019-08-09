Massive fire burns community arts space in Oakland

OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) -- Firefighters are battling a massive three-alarm warehouse fire at East 11th Street and 25th Ave in Oakland.

There are 37 businesses in the building and 10 of those have been impacted by the fire. The warehouse is being used for a community arts space known as Moxy -- businesses include woodworking, bronzing and metal shops.

Firefighters tried to go inside the building, but they had to quickly leave and go defensive on the fire.

Firefighters are still working to turn off the gas to the building because shut off is inside of the warehouse.

Oakland police have requested for traffic control on all major streets surrounding the fire. The fire is adjacent to the 23rd Avenue on-ramp to northbound I-880.

Two hook and ladders and three engines are fighting the fire. They are trying to stop the forward progress of the fire by containing the fire and not letting it spread to neighboring warehouses.

The fire is likely to produce unhealthy air across East Bay Hills, especially around Piedmont. West wind pushing smoke east, according ABC7 News Meteorologist Mike Nicco.

Residents did not live in the building and no injuries have been reported.

Stay with ABC7 News for the latest details on this developing story.




