Massive fire burns community arts space in Oakland

Here is an update from @OaklandFireDep’s Deputy Chief of Operations Nick Luby on the fire at the @_m0xy_ community arts center in #Oakland pic.twitter.com/BPQjyPONEG — Liz Kreutz (@ABCLiz) August 9, 2019

A firefighter here confirms that this Oakland warehouse does house several small businesses — wood working, a body shop, etc. He didn’t know how the fire started. pic.twitter.com/QEMdmsmi69 — Liz Kreutz (@ABCLiz) August 9, 2019

Talking to people who live in the area. This warehouse fire is in a community arts space (housed in the former Eandi Metal Works building). Several businesses and artists work out of it. #Oakland pic.twitter.com/ahMGGUFMCE — Liz Kreutz (@ABCLiz) August 9, 2019

Pulling up to the Oakland warehouse fire now. Flames still very visible. The sign on the building says Eandi Metal Works. pic.twitter.com/3Xe9jGkbrg — Liz Kreutz (@ABCLiz) August 9, 2019

OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) -- Firefighters are battling a massive three-alarm warehouse fire at East 11th Street and 25th Ave in Oakland.There are 37 businesses in the building and 10 of those have been impacted by the fire. The warehouse is being used for a community arts space known as Moxy -- businesses include woodworking, bronzing and metal shops.Firefighters tried to go inside the building, but they had to quickly leave and go defensive on the fire.Firefighters are still working to turn off the gas to the building because shut off is inside of the warehouse.Oakland police have requested for traffic control on all major streets surrounding the fire. The fire is adjacent to the 23rd Avenue on-ramp to northbound I-880.Two hook and ladders and three engines are fighting the fire. They are trying to stop the forward progress of the fire by containing the fire and not letting it spread to neighboring warehouses.The fire is likely to produce unhealthy air across East Bay Hills, especially around Piedmont. West wind pushing smoke east, according ABC7 News Meteorologist Mike Nicco.Residents did not live in the building and no injuries have been reported.