Bay Area, most of CA remain in severe drought as record dry spell continues

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- For the fifth consecutive week, Bay Area and California saw no improvement in drought with the majority of the state remaining in the severe range.ABC7 News Meteorologist Mike Nicco says the usual parade of atmospheric rivers has been shut down by a ridge of high pressure sending these storms well into Canada.The resulting dry faucet setting records for lengths of days without rain.Thursday marked 50 consecutive days without rain in San Jose. This spans all of January and February, so far.Normally, January and February are the wettest months of the year.One medium-range forecast model shows a chance of wintry showers Monday and Tuesday. The possible amounts of rain and mountain snow will be small.Another medium-range forecast model shows no chance of rain through the end of the month.