Mega Millions ticket worth $2.3 million sold at Brentwood gas station

BRENTWOOD, Calif. -- Someone in the Bay Area is $2.3 million dollars richer Wednesday after matching five numbers on the Mega Millions drawing, Tuesday night.

The winning ticket was sold in the East Bay at the Chevron gas station at 5591 Lone Tree Way in Brentwood, according to California lottery officials.

"I wish it was mine!" laughed Stacy Jones of Pittsburg. "I'm happy for whoever did win it."



"Man, I'm going to start shopping here and get my tickets," added Eric Stucky of Brentwood.

The winning Mega Millions numbers were 20, 43, 51, 55, 57 with a Mega number of 4.

ABC7 News was at the Chevron Wednesday morning where the winning ticket was sold.

We didn't find the winner, but we did find a lot of good reaction about the winner coming extremely close to winning Tuesday's $447 million jackpot.

"Ahhhh! That's gotta hurt but $2.3 million dollars is going to make a huge difference to somebody's life. I gotta go to work today, so it's not me," joked Michael Cohen of Antioch.

Since no ticket matched all six numbers, the Mega Millions jackpot rose to $490 million for Friday's drawing.
