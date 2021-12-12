entertainment

Rapper Megan Thee Stallion graduates from Texas Southern University in hometown of Houston

Megan Thee Stallion? More like Megan Thee Graduate!
Rapper Megan Thee Stallion celebrates her college graduation

HOUSTON, Texas -- Rapper Megan Thee Stallion took the stage in Texas Saturday afternoon, but this time, it was to get her college diploma.

The Grammy Award-winning artist received a bachelor's degree in health administration from Texas Southern University in Houston.



Despite fame, she vowed to finish college, not only for herself, but for her grandmother and mother who died in the same month.



The video above was taken at TSU's commencement where you can see Megan ecstatic to get her diploma handed to her by President Dr. Lesia Crumpton-Young.

She was supposed to perform in Houston this month, but late last month, she announced she was cancelling it out of respect for the Astroworld Festival tragedy.

