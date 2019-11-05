Memorial growing for victims of shooting at Halloween party in Orinda

ORINDA, Calif. (KGO) -- Investigators towed away a black Dodge Challenger from the Orinda home where five people were shot and killed during a house party on Halloween night.In the meantime, a memorial to the five young people who died at the party is growing in Orinda's theatre district."They're somebody's kids and parents and it's a horrible tragedy and I just felt like we should show our support," said Erika Fowler, who stopped by to contribute flowers.Stuart House also came with flowers in hand. House works for the Orinda Unified School District, and decades ago with Dr. Martin Luther King."I'm disturbed as an African American that it happened to yet another group of African Americans," said House, "that for whatever reason the shooter devalued himself and devalued the people he killed."The shootings occurred during what was billed as an "Airbnb Mansion Party" at the south Orinda home, a house used exclusively as a short-term rental.It's a home that's had problems before with large parties, so much so that the owner has received several notices of violation."You have to wrestle with what you do about people who don't follow the rules," said Orinda City Manager Steve Salomon.Orinda has an existing ordinance that prohibits gatherings of more than 13 people at short-term rental, but Salomon told ABC7 News that the City Council will look at even tighter restrictions at its next meeting Tuesday night.Salomon said council members may consider an outright ban on short-term rentals."That's one of the things the council could talk about," said Salomon. "There's some challenges with that that are legal, but if that's the direction they want to go, that's what we'll work on."