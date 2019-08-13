Mendocino County wildfire grows overnight, evacuations ordered

HOPLAND, Calif. (KGO) -- The Moose Fire in Mendocino County grew to 225 acres overnight and is now 25-percent contained.The wildfire is burning southeast from Moose Road in an area known as McNab Ranch, north of Hopland. The fire is burning in brush and grass oak woodland in steep terrain. Structures are threatened.There are 300 firefighters fighting the blaze with more personnel and equipment arriving throughout the night.Evacuation orders have been issued for the McNab Ranch area, Valley View Road, Bus McGall Road, Moose Road. Evacuation warnings are in effect for the North end of Feliz Creek Road, Feliz Creek Drive.The smoke is drifting to the south, people are reporting smelling it in Cloverdale, which is in Sonoma County.Hopland is west of Clear Lake and about 45 miles from Santa Rosa.There are no reports of injuries or damage to buildings.