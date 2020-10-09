43rd Mill Valley Film Festival in San Rafael now underway with drive-in screening

"Blithe Spirit," an adaptation of the 1941 theatrical hit, kicked off opening night on Thursday.
We are so excited to share this year's Mill Valley Film Festival program with you. Please enjoy our festival trailers and get your tickets today! Oct 8-18, 2020 ~ Online and Drive-In. #MVFF43 pic.twitter.com/AfolVS7a0u— Mill Valley Film Festival (@MVFilmFest) October 7, 2020
The festival includes ten nights of drive-in movies with other features online.
"The films are incredible, the conversations, and people are so excited to be able to come to the drive-in and be at home in the comfort of their living room and seeing premieres of world class cinema," said Mark Fishkin, Founder, Mill Valley Film Festival.
Several celebrities will appear virtually this year, including Oakland's Delroy Lindo, Viola Davis, Kate Winslet, and Aaron Sorkin.
The screenings are at Lagoon Park in San Rafael.