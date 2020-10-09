film festival

43rd Mill Valley Film Festival in San Rafael now underway with drive-in screening

SAN RAFAEL, Calif. -- The 43rd annual Mill Valley Film Festival is underway in San Rafael with drive-in screenings for safety reasons amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Blithe Spirit," an adaptation of the 1941 theatrical hit, kicked off opening night on Thursday.



The festival includes ten nights of drive-in movies with other features online.

"The films are incredible, the conversations, and people are so excited to be able to come to the drive-in and be at home in the comfort of their living room and seeing premieres of world class cinema," said Mark Fishkin, Founder, Mill Valley Film Festival.

Several celebrities will appear virtually this year, including Oakland's Delroy Lindo, Viola Davis, Kate Winslet, and Aaron Sorkin.

The screenings are at Lagoon Park in San Rafael.
