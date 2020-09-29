earthquake

3 small earthquakes reported near Milpitas

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- USGS has reported a magnitude 3.3 earthquake that hit near Milpitas just after 9 a.m. Tuesday morning, the third in a series of small quakes to hit the area.

A magnitude-3.0 earthquake also struck 6.1 miles northeast of Milpitas at 8:36 a.m.

An earlier 2.7 magnitude earthquake hit in the same area around 8:16 a.m.

There are no reports of any damage from the small quakes.

This comes after USGS reported two 3.4 magnitude earthquakes that struck near Milpitas on Sunday.
