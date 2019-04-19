Milpitas woman charged with murder after 'manual strangulation' of 3-year-old grandson

MILPITAS, Calif. (KGO) -- A 70-year-old Milpitas woman is charged with murder in the death of 3-year-old grandson, according to the Milpitas Police Department.Around 4:44 p.m. Monday, officers responded to a 911 call about an unresponsive child at a home in the 700 block of Luz Del Sol Loop.An officer immediately began CPR as more help arrived on the scene."Paramedics transported the child to a local hospital and, despite the efforts of the first responders and hospital staff, the child passed away," Milpitas Police said.The Santa Clara County Medical Examiner/Coroner's Office says the child's cause of death was "manual strangulation."Detectives arrested the boy's paternal grandmother, Foos Abdi Hashi in San Jose on Wednesday, April 17.Hashi is expected to make her first court appearance Friday afternoon in San Jose. She has been charged with murder, felony child abuse, and misdemeanor child abuse.