Cotati police searching for 2 missing boys, asking for public's help

Investigators say Landon Thomas, 12, and Ethan Thomas, 13, were last seen yesterday
Police searching for 2 missing boys in Sonoma County

COTATI, Calif. (KGO) -- Cotati police are asking for the public's help in locating two missing boys in Sonoma County.

Investigators say Landon Thomas, 12, and Ethan Thomas, 13, were last seen yesterday.

Police say Landon was last seen wearing an olive green hoodie, blue jeans and black and white shoes; while Ethan was last seen wearing a tan hoodie, black hat and gray shorts.

They are known to go to the Cotati, Rohnert Park and Petaluma area.

If you have information that can help locate the two boys, you're asked to contact the Cotati Police Department at 707-792-4611.



Related topics:
cotatimissing boymissing childrensonoma county
