Missing Vallejo snowboarder found dead at North Tahoe resort identified

This undated image shows Northstar resort in Lake Tahoe, Calif.

LAKE TAHOE, Calif. -- A 40-year-old Vallejo man who was reported missing after snowboarding at a North Lake Tahoe resort was found dead Wednesday, the Placer County Sheriff's Office said Saturday.

The man's name according to the Placer County Sheriff-Coroner-Marshal's Office is Danieson Crowder.


When he didn't return from the trip, his family reported him missing on Wednesday, said Placer County Sgt. Dave Hunt.

The man's car was still in the parking lot covered with snow, and teams searched the mountain. His body was found by a ski patrol, Hunt said. Especially high snow levels have created hazards for skiers and snowboarders this year, Hunt said.
Report a Typo
Related topics:
lake tahoemissing manmissing manski resortsmissing persondead body
Copyright 2019 by Bay City News, Inc. Republication, re-transmission or reuse without the express written consent of Bay City News, Inc. Is prohibited.
TOP STORIES
ABC7's 'After the Game' to broadcast live inside Chase Center
Man hailed as hero for attacking New Zealand mosque gunman
Australian senator hit with egg after blaming Muslims for mosque attack
Hillsborough suing owner of iconic 'Flintstone House'
Warriors' Durant out for Oklahoma City Thunder game
Man arrested for death of Gambino crime family boss, police say
Police: 50 dead, 1 charged in New Zealand mosque shootings
Show More
Oklahoma City faces Western Conference-leader Golden State
Bear cubs found near Tahoe may have been poached
San Francisco celebrates St. Patrick's Day with annual parade
How does Chicago dye the river green for St. Patrick's Day?
1 dead in Riverside after small plane crashes
More TOP STORIES News