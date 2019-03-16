Missing Vallejo snowboarder found dead at North Tahoe resort identified

We’re sad to report that Danieson Crowder, 40, of Vallejo was discovered deceased at @Northstar_CA. Crowder went snowboarding by himself on Monday. He was reported missing Wednesday. Northstar ski patrol found him in a tree well that same day. #SAR — Placer Sheriff (@PlacerSheriff) March 16, 2019

LAKE TAHOE, Calif. -- A 40-year-old Vallejo man who was reported missing after snowboarding at a North Lake Tahoe resort was found dead Wednesday, the Placer County Sheriff's Office said Saturday.The man's name according to the Placer County Sheriff-Coroner-Marshal's Office is Danieson Crowder.When he didn't return from the trip, his family reported him missing on Wednesday, said Placer County Sgt. Dave Hunt.The man's car was still in the parking lot covered with snow, and teams searched the mountain. His body was found by a ski patrol, Hunt said. Especially high snow levels have created hazards for skiers and snowboarders this year, Hunt said.