Coronavirus

Coronavirus News: Mitch McConnell says states should consider bankruptcy; Governors fire back

NEW YORK -- Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell drew fire from the governors of New York and New Jersey when he took a hard line on the coronavirus- stricken, cash-starved states by suggesting they should consider bankruptcy.

"We're going to take a pause here, we're going to wait ... and clearly weigh before we provide assistance to states and local governments," McConnell said Wednesday.

Republicans are not ready to send a "blank check" to the states, McConnell said. "We all have governors regardless of party who would love to have free money," he said.

McConnell said he sees "no good reason" why laws shouldn't be changed to allow states to enter into bankruptcy proceedings, which they are now unable to do. Such a suggestion is highly unlikely, and governors delivered swift blowback.

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, who has warned the state will lose anywhere from $10 billion to $15 billion in revenues during the epidemic, called it "one of the saddest, really dumb comments of all time."

In a radio appearance Wednesday, Cuomo said: "You want to reopen the economy, Mr. McConnell, so everyone gets their job back? But the people you put in charge of reopening, the governors and the states, should declare bankruptcy?"

Republican Congressman Peter King also chimed in, calling the Senate leader's comments "shameful and indefensible."

"To say that it is "free money" to provide funds for cops, firefighters and healthcare workers makes McConnell the Marie Antoinette of the Senate," he tweeted.



To stay that it is 'free money' to provide funds for cops, firefighters and healthcare worker makes McConnell the Marie Antoinette of the Senate"

New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy said: "Really? This is the time, in a moment of crisis unlike any our country has faced in at least 100 years, to suggest it's a good thing for states to go bankrupt?"

"Come on, man. That is completely and utterly irresponsible," Murphy continued.

EMBED More News Videos

Senate majority leader Mitch McConnell suggests states should file for bankruptcy



Trump has said he supports including fiscal relief for state and local government in another virus aid package along with infrastructure projects. It's unclear how soon the next bill can advance. There's also the question of when Pelosi and McConnell feel comfortable reopening Capitol Hill, though Trump has signaled he wants discussions to begin as soon as Congress finishes the current legislation.

The Senate is scheduled to return May 4.

--
Information from ABC News and the Associated Press
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicsnew yorkandrew cuomocoronavirussenateu.s. & worldgovernor phil murphy
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS
Las Vegas mayor called reckless for urging city to reopen as test
Coronavirus updates: Fremont extends free drive-thru coronavirus testing site
COVID-19 also causing blood clot complications among patients
House expected to send 4th coronavirus aid bill to Trump
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
4.4M more Americans applied for unemployment last week
COVID-19: Help, information and resources
IRS sends stimulus funds to wrong accounts, frustrating Americans
List: Top Bay Area college football prospects for NFL Draft
Coronavirus updates: Fremont extends free drive-thru coronavirus testing site
SJ woman believed to be nation's first COVID-19 death was healthy, family says
House expected to send 4th coronavirus aid bill to Trump
Show More
EXCLUSIVE: A look inside site of SF's largest COVID-19 outbreak
Official says he was ousted for opposing drug Trump touted
Protesters should "take a job as an essential worker," NY Gov. says
AccuWeather forecast: If you liked yesterday...
Here's when researchers project California can reopen
More TOP STORIES News