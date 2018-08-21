Mollie Tibbetts: Everything we know about the case

BROOKLYN, Iowa --Officials are working to positively ID a body that was discovered in Iowa on Tuesday as missing college student Mollie Tibbetts.
Here's everything we know about the case.
When did Mollie Tibbetts go missing?
Tibbetts was last seen going for a run on the evening of July 18. She was reported missing after she did not show up for work and loved ones could not locate her on July 19.
Who was Mollie Tibbetts?
Tibbetts was a 20-year-old rising sophomore at the University of Iowa. She went to elementary school in the Bay Area but spent most of her adolescence in the small community of Brooklyn, Iowa.
Tibbetts was the middle child of Rob Tibbetts, who lives in California, and Laura Calderwood, who lives in Brooklyn. Mollie has an older brother, Jake, and a younger brother, Scott.
Over summer break she was living with her longtime boyfriend, Dalton Jack, and his brother Blake. She had a job with Unitypoint Grinnell Regional Medical Center working at a day camp, KCRG reports.
Home videos released after her disappearance show a young woman with a playful personality.
What do we know about the night Mollie Tibbetts went missing?
Both Jack brothers were out of town, so Tibbetts was home alone with the dogs. According to witness accounts and her Fitbit data, she went for a run around 7:30 p.m.
Loved ones have said that authorities told them Tibbetts made it home from her run and was inside on her laptop as late as 10 p.m., though investigators have not officially confirmed this timeline. Jack said that he opened a SnapChat from his girlfriend around this time and she appeared to be inside, but it's unclear when it was sent.
Who is a suspect in the Mollie Tibbetts case?
Authorities have not yet named any suspect or person of interest in connection to the case. They have stated that Tibbetts' boyfriend, his brother and her two brothers were all ruled out as suspects.
What have been the major developments prior to Tuesday?
Authorities have been tight-lipped about the investigation, but here are some of the major stories that have happened throughout the case:
July 25: Authorities said Tibbetts' boyfriend is not a suspect and that they weren't ruling out abduction.
July 28: A search of a pig farm turned up no sign of Tibbetts. The pig farm is located in Guernsey, about a 15-minute drive south of Brooklyn.
Aug. 2: Authorities in Missouri announced they had investigated a possible sighting and that it was not Tibbetts.
Aug. 5: It was announced that the body of a young woman discovered in Iowa was not Mollie Tibbetts.
Aug. 6: Rob Tibbetts told ABC News he had a theory that someone who knows her took her.
Where was the body found?
A body which authorities believe to be Tibbetts was found in a rural part of Poweshiek County, where Brooklyn is located, AP reports. Local media outlets reported that a medical examiner arrived at a rural area near Guernsey.
When will we find out more?
Investigators will hold a press conference at 5 p.m. ET | 2 p.m. PT on Tuesday.