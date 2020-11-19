Job Hunting with Jobina: Montage Healdsburg hiring hundreds of hospitality workers

THURSDAY'S FEATURED JOB:

HEALDSBURG, Calif. (KGO) -- Montage Healdsburg is opening on December 12. There's no doubt that the resort is gorgeous, but management is still in need of hundreds of hospitality workers to help make the North Bay getaway a safe and smooth success."The most important thing for us is that we're hiring the right individual," Carin Armstrong, the assistant director of people and learning for Montage Healdsburg, said.The leisure and hospitality sector has been hit especially hard during the pandemic. According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, the industry has added 4.8 million jobs since April, but employment is still 3.5 million lower than in February."We are really excited to be opening and to have opportunities for individuals in that world and also to provide opportunities for individuals who may not have worked in hospitality before," Armstrong said.Montage Healdsburg is spread out over 258 acres with bungalow style rooms. There are fulltime, part-time, and on-call positions available at the property in culinary, housekeeping, engineering, security, guest services, spa and wellness."Some of our values are trust, learning, collaboration and we're really looking for individuals that want to be a part of that culture," Armstrong said.Montage currently has six hotels and plans to open more. There are growth opportunities, a tuition reimbursement program, and benefits for all employees."Medical, dental and vision are all typical benefits that we offer," Armstrong said. "But, because of this situation that we are currently in, we've partnered with One Medical. From the very first day, all of our associates have access to One Medical which is virtual care and also a safety measure we have to make sure that everyone that enters this building every single day is okay to do so. We want to protect them and the associate population.Montage Healdsburg plans to start with about 150 associates and eventually grow to 300.Montage HealdsburgReservations AgentTake guest reservations, provide excellent customer serviceHigh school Diploma or equivalent, two years of experience in a customer service, and excellent telephone etiquette