gun violence

Mother of 5 starts one of most prominent gun control movements in country

By
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Shannon Watts was a stay-at-home mother of five when she decided to start Moms Demand Action, which has nearly six million supporters. She joins ABC7's Kristen Sze to discuss her new book, 'Fight Like a Mother'.

Watch ABC7's "Midday Live" every weekday at 11 a.m., right after "The View." You can also stream it live or watch it on the ABC7 News App.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
san franciscoschool shootinggun safetygun controlgun violencegun lawsu.s. & worldguns
Copyright © 2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
GUN VIOLENCE
David Ortiz released from hospital for home rehabilitation
Canada highway murder suspects may have changed their appearance
Richmond police searching for suspect after deadly shooting
Gun control tied to fewer child deaths: Study
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Who is Finnegan Lee Elder?
Students from SF confess to stabbing officer in Rome, Italian police say
Building a Better Bay Area: Housing Crisis
Extreme heat heading to Bay Area, officials warn residents to brace for blazing temps
Driver who left scene after SF crash that injured 4 turns herself in
SF mayor talks safety with Civic Center merchants, residents
San Francisco Marathon expected to impact weekend traffic
Show More
President Trump threatens France with new tax on wine
LAPD officer killed, 1 other person wounded in Lincoln Heights
David Ortiz released from hospital for home rehabilitation
'Baby Shark' is being turned into a cereal
Boy starts lemonade stand to take mom on date after dad's death
More TOP STORIES News