SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Shannon Watts was a stay-at-home mother of five when she decided to start Moms Demand Action, which has nearly six million supporters. She joins ABC7's Kristen Sze to discuss her new book, 'Fight Like a Mother'.
Mother of 5 starts one of most prominent gun control movements in country
