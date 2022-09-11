Concertgoer says Motley Crue drummer asked crowd to expose genitals at SF show in Oracle Park

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- A concertgoer is speaking out against the actions of rock band Motley Crue after he says its drummer encouraged audience members to expose their genitals on camera.

Juan Alvarez and his sister attended the band's San Francisco concert on Wednesday at Oracle Park. They waited three years to attend, given the pandemic pause. A YouTube video shows founding member Tommy Lee asking the crowd to expose their genitals.

Alvarez was shocked and says it was traumatizing not only for himself but for children who witnessed the naked body parts on the Jumbotron.

"Minors and everyone was forced to see people nude on the big screen and everyone was doing it around us too. It was like Sodom and Gomorrah, it was crazy. Even the usher, he had to pull a guy down from the brick wall because he had his private parts out, screaming. It was pretty crazy," he said.

Alvarez knows the band is known for its raunchy antics and understands many rock fans will give the band a pass.

"They thought it was absolutely fine and normal and hilarious and okay. When I brought up there were children and 6 and 9-year-old girls and kids there, they said 'Well, they shouldn't have come to the Crue show.'"

ABC7 News reached out to a Giants spokesperson who confirmed there had been several complaints and expressed concern to promoters. The spokesperson added the Giants staff was not involved in show production and does not plan on issuing a statement.

Alvarez plans to file a police report with SFPD for the indecent exposure and has no plans to ever return to another Motley Crue show again.

