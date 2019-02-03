Multiple house fires reported after small plane crashes in SoCal

EMBED </>More Videos

Firefighters on Sunday afternoon were responding to two house fires amid reports of a small plane crash in Yorba Linda, authorities said.

By ABC7.com staff
YORBA LINDA, Calif. --
Firefighters on Sunday afternoon were responding to multiple house fires after a small plane crashed in a Yorba Linda neighborhood, authorities said.

According to the Federal Aviation Administration, the Cessna took off from Fullerton Municipal Airport before the incident.

Shortly after 2 p.m., a spokesperson for the Orange County Fire authority confirmed there were at least two active structure fires at the scene on Canyon Drive.

The number of possible injuries was not immediately known.

A witness' video showed at least one home engulfed in an inferno in the residential neighborhood as horrified neighbors looked on. What appeared to be a small piece of possible wreckage from a plane was burning in the street.

Anaheim firefighters were assisting in the response, along with deputies from the Orange County Sheriff's Department.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
house fireplane crashorange county fire authorityfirefightersLos AngelesSouthern California
(Copyright ©2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Poll: Most Americans want the Rams to win Super Bowl LIII
CHP: 2 killed after wrong-way driver crashes twice on 101 in SF
Super Bowl LIII has Bay Area connections
Tourists, locals fight heavy rain and wind in SF
WATCH LIVE TUESDAY: President Trump to deliver State of the Union
4.4 magnitude earthquake strikes near Eureka
Accuweather Forecast: Increasing rain showers
Track the rain on Live Doppler 7
Show More
Navy pilot remembered in first all-female flyover during funeral
Hawaii considers ban on cigarette sales
Jussie Smollett strikes emotional chord: Attackers won't win
'Drag Queen Story Hour' to go on at East Bay library following criticism
Warriors push past LeBron-less Lakers for 115-101 win
More News