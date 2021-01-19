mars

NASA plans to reach Mars again with hopes to bring back ambient sounds

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- NASA is hoping to bring some of Mars back to us here on Earth.

Three separate missions are planned for the red planet in February to further observations and studies.

This is a part of ongoing studies to explore the planet's ability to potentially host human life. The Perseverance rover has also gathered and stored samples of Martian rocks and soil in past missions.

One of them will bring Martian sounds back to Earth for the very first time.

NASA's Perseverance will land with microphones later next month and record the ambient noises of Mars.

But because Mars' atmosphere is much colder and much less dense, experts say if someone were speaking, it'd be much more muffled than what we know here.
