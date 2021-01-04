2 BASE jumpers leap 24 stories from Grand Hyatt Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (KGO) -- Two men have been banned and evicted from the Grand Hyatt Nashville Hotel for BASE jumping from its rooftop.

The two took a flying leap on New Year's Day from the rooftop bar, parachuted across the street to the parking lot, got into a parked car and drove away.

Staff said they repeatedly warned them to stop. Security said the men were dressed as guests, only become noticeable once they pulled out their gear and GoPros.

Bar patrons were left in a panic, watching the men walk off the roof's ledge.

BASE is an acronym for building, antenna, span and earth. BASE jumpers leap with parachutes from fixed points, like cliffs, bridges or buildings.
