Nest security camera hack causes panic for Orinda family

EMBED </>More Videos

An apocalyptic warning announced through a hacked home security camera caused sheer panic for a family in Orinda. (KGO-TV)

Krisann Chasarik
ORINDA, Calif. (KGO) --
A home security camera hack caused sheer panic for a family in Orinda.

That fear then turned to anger, once they discovered what the security camera company knew all along.

Laura Lyons recalled the scare to ABC7 News media partner, the East Bay Times, "It came on like emergency sounds of an amber alert and then a man's voice announce that North Korea had launched three intercontinental ballistic missiles towards the United States and the United States had launched a counter attack, recommended that everyone take shelter."

She heard that apocalyptic warning on Sunday. Lyons realized it was coming from her Nest security camera and prepared the family to evacuate. Her scared eight-year-old son hid under the rug.

RELATED: Baby cam monitor hack and kidnapping threat serve as warning for tech security

"We went down the rabbit hole," she said. "Yeah. Terrifying."

Lyons called 911 and Nest and found out it was a prank. Her camera was likely hacked.

"We're curious to know why we didn't get any notification." Lyons said, "It could have really prevented us from experiencing a tremendous amount of anxiety and more importantly our poor 8-year-old you know scared to death. "

Google owns Nest and told the East Bay Times that Nest was not breached, rather some customers' passwords were exposed through breaches on other websites.

Google says two-factor verification typically eliminates that risk.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
hackingsecuritydata breachcontra costa countyOrinda
(Copyright ©2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Wildfire victims urge lawmakers to keep PG&E out of bankruptcy
Berkeley City Council unanimously passes disposable foodware and litter ordinance
Teenage filmmakers bring forgotten Marin County cemetery into the spotlight
Bay Area coffee shop fundraiser for fallen Davis police officer raises $82K
BART makes changes to help clean up downtown San Francisco stations
SJ residents worry PG&E bankruptcy could impact new clean energy program
Award-winning pizza makes debut in San Francisco
Oakland police arrest person of interest in triple homicide
Show More
Grandmother shot and killed in SJ may have been random victim of gunfire
What's in a name? Survey reveals what locals, non-locals call SF
New report shows BART approval rating hits record low
Native American elder willing to sit down with teen after confrontation
Accuweather Forecast: Warming trend ahead for Bay Area
More News