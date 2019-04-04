DUI

New drunk driving bill could make California one of the toughest in the Nation

Know your limit before getting behind the wheel as California considers tougher DUI standards

By Janell Harris
Know your limit before getting behind the wheel. A new bill could make California one of the toughest in the Nation when it comes to drunk driving, following Utah in adapting a lower blood alcohol content.

The proposed bill, called Liam's Law, was would cut the maximum allowed BAC for driving, from .08 to .05. Supporters say the current BAC is too high and leaves more drivers impaired, which results in more deadly crashes.

The general rule of thumb is that two standard drinks in the first hour will raise your blood alcohol level to .05%, and 1 standard drink per hour thereafter will maintain that level.

