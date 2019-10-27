New evacuation order for parts of Lafayette near Highway 24 due to fire

It is burning near Camino Diablo and Springbrook Road.
People are being told to evacuate to Springhill Elementary School.
The fire department has confirmed to ABC7 news that three structures have burned.
Stay with ABC7 News for the latest developments.
Embers Landing in the BART tracks area setting off spot fires in #Lafayette. pic.twitter.com/t1drkoqrI4— Anser Hassan (@AnserHassan) October 27, 2019
New: Immediate Evacuation in parts of #Lafayette near Camino Diablo and Springbrook Road due to fire. You can evacuate to Springhill Elementary at 3301 Springhill Road.— Contra Costa County (@CCCounty) October 27, 2019