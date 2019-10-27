New evacuation order for parts of Lafayette near Highway 24 due to fire

LAFAYETTE, Calif. (KGO) -- Contra Costa County officials issued an immediate evacuation notice in Lafayette.

It is burning near Camino Diablo and Springbrook Road.

People are being told to evacuate to Springhill Elementary School.

The fire department has confirmed to ABC7 news that three structures have burned.

Stay with ABC7 News for the latest developments.



