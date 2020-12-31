New video shows woman attacking innocent Black teen she thought stole her phone at NYC hotel

NEW YORK -- New York Police Department released new surveillance video showing the woman who accused a jazz musician's son of stealing an iPhone.

The video shows the woman inside the Arlo Hotel in New York City attacking the 14-year-old before running off.



Keyon Harrold said the woman profiled his son by assuming he had her phone, then the hotel botched the situation by giving her the benefit of the doubt.

The encounter 14-year-old Keyon Harrold Jr. and his father had with the woman at the Arlo Hotel in SoHo went viral, with the family's attorney calling for the woman to be arrested.

Police are trying to track her down, saying she has been identified and lives out of state, and she could face charges ranging from assault to attempted robbery.

The Rev. Al Sharpton joined prominent attorney Ben Crump and the family at the rally, explaining the implications of what happened, the fact that it could have been so much worse, and the need for accountability.

"When I saw this story, I thought about how I was one of those kids whose father never took him anywhere for Christmas, never had brunch with my father," Sharpton said. "And for this Black man to take his Black son, put him in a hotel during a pandemic, and spend Christmas with him, raising him, and to be assaulted because of the color of their skin, I wanted to stand with this man and this woman who provided for their son, and they're being criminalized for it. The arrogance and audacity of this woman."

Watch: The Harrold family talks to 'GMA':
Keyon Harrold and his son -- along with mother Kat Harrold and attorney Ben Crump -- speak out after they say a woman attacked the Black 14-year-old, accusing him of stealing her phone.

