No one injured in fiery VTA bus crash with SUV in San Jose

“It looked like hell,” East San Jose resident Dora describes what she saw when she arrived on-scene. Widespread power outage after crash involving @VTA bus and SUV takes out power pole. We’re on King Road and Cunningham Avenue in East SJ.



Link: https://t.co/fg1kPhmsoj#abc7now pic.twitter.com/YQaGzcC2AJ — Amanda del Castillo (@AmandaABC7) August 12, 2019

SAN JOSE, Calif. -- No one was seriously injured when a SUV collided with a Santa Clara Valley Transportation Authority bus and caught fire in East San Jose on Monday afternoon.The crash was reported at King Road and Cunningham Avenue at 1:48 p.m., according to VTA spokeswoman Brandi Childress.The eastbound Line 22 bus was servicing Capitol Expressway and the Eastridge Transit Center. Childress said the bus operator and the SUV driver were treated at the scene and no one was hospitalized.Fire officials knocked down the vehicle fire by 2:42 p.m. Power lines were downed in the crash and firefighters are currently awaiting confirmation that electricity has been turned off.There are currently re-routes in place for Lines 22, 70 and 77.VTA will provide an update once the scene is cleared of fire personnel.