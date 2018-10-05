NORTH BAY FIRES

Nonprofit raises nearly $34 million to help North Bay wildfire victims

A wildfire burns in the North Bay in October 2017. (KGO-TV)

The Tipping Point Emergency Relief Fund announced it's raised nearly $34 million to help thousands of residents affected by the North Bay wildfires rebuild their lives.

The nonprofit has given 100 percent of those funds to 48 organizations in the area, dedicated to helping North Bay communities.

"We were able to not only have a sold out concert at AT&T Park a month after the fires hit, but we had a second concert at Bill Graham with the Red Hot Chili Peppers, Salesforce and many others contributing incredible sums of money so we could help our neighbors up north," said Tipping Point founder and CEO Daniel Lurie.

Tipping Point has especially focused on low-income communities hit hardest by the fires.

