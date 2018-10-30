North Bay Fires force insurance problems to the forefront for some homeowners

NAPA, Calif. (KGO) --While many homeowners are under-insured in the event of a devastating wildfire, others can't get insured at all.
The North Bay wildfires brought problems into clear focus. Many survivors don't have enough insurance to rebuild what they lost. Policies might not cover upgrades to current building codes. And some insurers aren't covering those living near a fire zone.
