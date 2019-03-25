Disasters & Accidents

Novato woman describes chaotic scene aboard disabled cruise ship in Norway

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- All 1,300 passengers and crew aboard the once disabled cruise ship stranded off the coast of Norway are safe on dry land, including a couple from Novato.

The ship is now docked in the Norwegian port of Molde and passengers are flying home as soon as possible. The cruise ship issued a mayday call Saturday afternoon, local time, after experiencing engine trouble in bad weather fearing it would smash against the rocks.

Rescuers were able to airlift 479 people off the ship and onto shore, including Allen and Susan Dollberg from Novato, before being towed into port.

Susan told ABC7 News that at one point the ship was a 45-degree angle.

Twenty people were hurt in the incident and are now being treated at Norwegian medical centers.

Viking Ocean Cruises said it's working with authorities to make sure all operational procedures were followed in line with international regulations.

