NYPD: Reputed mobster Sylvester Zottola killed while waiting at McDonald's drive-thru in the Bronx

EMBED </>More Videos

Josh Einiger has more on the reputed mobster killed at a Bronx McDonald's.

Eyewitness News
CLAREMONT, Bronx --
Police say a reputed mobster was killed while waiting in line at a McDonald's drive-thru in the Bronx on Thursday night.

The incident was reported at the restaurant in the 1600 block of Webster Avenue just before 5 p.m.

Police said 71-year-old Sylvester Zottola was an alleged associate for the Bonanno family. He was waiting for his food inside his SUV when multiple shots were fired in what police believe was a hit.

This was not the first time he was targeted. Zottola survived a stabbing last December and was arrested earlier this year for firing at a man who pulled a gun on him outside his own Bronx home.

His 41-year-old son Salvatore survived an apparent assassination attempt when a gunman opened fire on him outside his Throggs Neck home in July. In that instance and in Thursday's homicide, the getaway car was a dark-colored vehicle.

Both father and son were frequently involved in violence, which law enforcement officials believe is linked to ongoing mob disputes.

Sources say both men were affiliated with former Bonanno family boss Vincent "Vinny Gorgeous" Basciano who is currently serving life in prison for a 2007 murder conviction.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
mobmcdonald'sdrive by shootingfatal shootingNew York
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
WATCH LIVE: Bitter Supreme Court fight likely to end with Brett Kavanaugh's confirmation
Ford won't pursue sexual misconduct allegations against Kavanaugh further
Man accused in Hillsborough murder case released from custody
Meet the Bay Area artist behind the Time cover of Christine Blasey Ford
Third generation Berkeley nursery owner hopes to cultivate cannabis
SCHEDULE: SF Fleet Week 2018
AccuWeather Forecast: Sunny and warmer
Banksy artwork self-destructs moment after auction
Show More
Little girl with epic name pulls ancient sword from Swedish lake
WorldWideWomen Girls' Festival being held at Santa Clara University
Brett Kavanaugh's 'emotional' testimony shouldn't be held against him: White House
The North Bay Wildfires: One Year Later
Petition calls for Eye of Sauron atop SF's Salesforce Tower on Halloween
More News