Oakland emergency, non-emergency phone numbers working again after temporary outage

OAKLAND, Calif. --
Oakland police said Monday afternoon that their emergency and non-emergency phone numbers are back in operation after a temporary outage earlier in the day.

Police tweeted that the Oakland 10-digit emergency number at (510) 777-3211 and non-emergency number at (510) 777-3333 were not operating shortly before 2:15 p.m.
The 10-digit emergency number is meant to ensure cellphone calls in Oakland go directly to the Police Department since 911 calls from cellphones typically first go to the California Highway Patrol.
