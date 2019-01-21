Oakland emergency, non-emergency phone numbers working again after temporary outage

Update: Oakland Police alternate numbers for police services (510) 777-3211 and (510) 777-3333 are operational. pic.twitter.com/adSkPIvm8E — Oakland Police Dept. (@oaklandpoliceca) January 22, 2019

Oakland police said Monday afternoon that their emergency and non-emergency phone numbers are back in operation after a temporary outage earlier in the day.Police tweeted that the Oakland 10-digit emergency number at (510) 777-3211 and non-emergency number at (510) 777-3333 were not operating shortly before 2:15 p.m.The 10-digit emergency number is meant to ensure cellphone calls in Oakland go directly to the Police Department since 911 calls from cellphones typically first go to the California Highway Patrol.