Railroad closed after firefighters extinguish fire near tracks in Oakland

OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) -- Crews have extinguished a fire seen from Highway 880 in Oakland Monday morning.

A fire along the railroad tracks on High Street and Coliseum Way was reported around 11 a.m.

SKY7 flew over the scene where crews were seen battling a fire where possible railroad ties could be seen burning.

Oakland Firefighters tweeted: "High St @ Coliseum Way- E18 reporting large outside fire, possibly over one hundred #railroad ties on fire. E18, E17, E4, T6, Batt 4. #oakland"



Oakland firefighters say Public Works and Union Pacific is on the way with an excavator to remove the logs.

The cause of the fire is under investigation and officials say the logs are fuel injected to keep them from molding, hence the smoke and flames.

The railroad at High Street and Coliseum Way in Oakland is now closed to Amtrak and Union Pacific after a fire, firefighters say.



Stay with ABC7 News for this developing story.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
oaklandrailroad crossingsfirefirefighterssmoke
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
WATCH LIVE: SF Mayor Breed gives update on reopening businesses
Western states request $1 trillion in federal aid
Newsom says Fremont Tesla plant could resume operations next week
AP source: MLB owners approve plan to start season in July
Passengers report lack of social distancing, packed flights
Bay Area baby may be 1st case linking COVID-19 and rare disease
Watch 'Rise Up New York!' Virtual Telethon here tonight
Show More
Pres. Trump discusses coronavirus testing: WATCH LIVE
38 NYC kids have inflammatory syndrome possibly linked to COVID-19
Track the rain on Live Doppler 7
'Seinfeld' actor and legendary comedian Jerry Stiller dies
Video shows man who may have been Ahmaud Arbery at work site
More TOP STORIES News