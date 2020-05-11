Railroad closed after firefighters extinguish fire near tracks in Oakland

High St @ Coliseum Way- E18 reporting large outside fire, possibly over one hundred #railroad ties on fire. E18, E17, E4, T6, Batt 4. #oakland — Oakland Firefighters (@OaklandFireLive) May 11, 2020

OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) -- Crews have extinguished a fire seen from Highway 880 in Oakland Monday morning.A fire along the railroad tracks on High Street and Coliseum Way was reported around 11 a.m.SKY7 flew over the scene where crews were seen battling a fire where possible railroad ties could be seen burning.Oakland Firefighters tweeted: "High St @ Coliseum Way- E18 reporting large outside fire, possibly over one hundred #railroad ties on fire. E18, E17, E4, T6, Batt 4. #oakland"Oakland firefighters say Public Works and Union Pacific is on the way with an excavator to remove the logs.The cause of the fire is under investigation and officials say the logs are fuel injected to keep them from molding, hence the smoke and flames.The railroad at High Street and Coliseum Way in Oakland is now closed to Amtrak and Union Pacific after a fire, firefighters say.