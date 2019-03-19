sex trafficking

Oakland man arrested in Santa Ana for trafficking underage girls

Santa Ana police arrested Malik Malveaux of Oakland for alleged human trafficking of three underage girls.

By ABC7.com staff
SANTA ANA, Calif. -- A 21-year-old Oakland man was arrested in Santa Ana on allegations of the human trafficking of three minors.

Earlier this month, Santa Ana police performing prostitution enforcement contacted a 16-year-old girl and determined she was the victim of human trafficking.

Investigators identified Malik Malveaux, 21, of Oakland as her alleged pimp.

They say they found him at a motel with two other minors, ages 13 and 15, also believed to be human trafficking victims.

He's facing human trafficking, pimping and pandering charges.
Related topics:
southern californiaoaklandarrestprostitutionhuman traffickingsex traffickingsex crimes
