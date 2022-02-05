Fatality shuts down northbound I-880 at Broadway in Oakland, authorities say

All northbound lanes at Broadway are closed. Traffic is being diverted off the freeway at Oak Street then back onto I-880 at Jackson Street, according to California Highway Patrol.
A traffic alert was issued for the area, where there is already a major backup. There is no estimated time of reopening.
Authorities have not said what caused the fatality - just that a person in a vehicle is dead.
There is a large police presence at the scene.
Our SKY7 chopper was over the police activity, showing officers surrounding a black Honda Civic.
