Fatality shuts down northbound I-880 at Broadway in Oakland, authorities say

OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) -- Northbound Interstate 880 in Oakland is shut down Friday night due to a fatality, authorities said.All northbound lanes at Broadway are closed. Traffic is being diverted off the freeway at Oak Street then back onto I-880 at Jackson Street, according to California Highway Patrol.A traffic alert was issued for the area, where there is already a major backup. There is no estimated time of reopening.Authorities have not said what caused the fatality - just that a person in a vehicle is dead.There is a large police presence at the scene.Our SKY7 chopper was over the police activity, showing officers surrounding a black Honda Civic.