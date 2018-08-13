Oakland police officer critically injured in vehicle accident

Officer at scene of accident involving police officer in Oakland, California on Monday, August 3, 2018. (KGO-TV)

OAKLAND, Calif. --
A police officer critically injured this morning in a crash with a big-rig at the Port of Oakland is undergoing surgery, police said.

The crash happened about 2:50 a.m. on Middle Harbor Road near berths 55-56, the Oakland Police Department wrote on Twitter.

More information on the officer's condition was not immediately available from police. Authorities were at the scene as of 7:30 a.m. to investigate the collision.

The crash happened at the west gate of the Oakland International Container Terminal in the 2500 block of Middle Harbor Road, where the patrol car crashed into a parked big-rig. That gate will be closed while authorities investigate the scene, said Michael Zampa, communications director for the Port of Oakland.

The east gate is open, and as of 8 a.m., a line of trucks was waiting to get into the terminal, Zampa said.
