Oakland police officer critically injured in vehicle accident

Update: @oaklandpoliceca tells me the officer in critical condition was “fairly new” to the force. All drivers involved in crash are on scene & cooperating. No one else was injured. Officer in hospital now. Road at port will be closed for hours. #BreakingNews @abc7newsbayarea pic.twitter.com/9ZzPDXcEXD — Jessica Castro (@JessicaABC7) August 13, 2018

Now on scene of #breakingnews: Oakland Police officer critically injured in early morning vehicle accident. Patrol vehicle struck car and then semi truck. Gathering details for @abc7newsbayarea pic.twitter.com/oaJnVUsOqb — Jessica Castro (@JessicaABC7) August 13, 2018

Oakland Police officer critically injured in early morning vehicle accident. Patrol vehicle struck car and then semi truck. Location Middle Harbor near berth 55-56. PIO is scene. pic.twitter.com/nvjnKZ2CuW — Oakland Police Dept. (@oaklandpoliceca) August 13, 2018

A police officer critically injured this morning in a crash with a big-rig at the Port of Oakland is undergoing surgery, police said.The crash happened about 2:50 a.m. on Middle Harbor Road near berths 55-56, the Oakland Police Department wrote on Twitter.More information on the officer's condition was not immediately available from police. Authorities were at the scene as of 7:30 a.m. to investigate the collision.The crash happened at the west gate of the Oakland International Container Terminal in the 2500 block of Middle Harbor Road, where the patrol car crashed into a parked big-rig. That gate will be closed while authorities investigate the scene, said Michael Zampa, communications director for the Port of Oakland.The east gate is open, and as of 8 a.m., a line of trucks was waiting to get into the terminal, Zampa said.